Chuck Courtney- Johnston, SC

R. C. “Chuck” Courtney, 42, of Johnston, SC entered into rest on February 21, 2023.

Chuck was born in Augusta, Ga as the son of Deborah “Debbie” Kornaus Courtney and Ronnie Courtney. Chuck was a member of Johnston Fire Department and was a SAE certified mechanic.He really loved his nieces and nephews, and his heart was his daughter Gabbie.

Chuck is survived by his parents Ronnie and Debbie, onedaughter Gabbie Courtney, two brothers Jacob (Paige) Courtney, Jeremy (Heather) Courtney, one sister Sarah (Will) DeLoach. Nieces and nephews Baylee Burckhalter, Hallie Courtney, BrynLee Courtney, Caleb Courtney, J.C. DeLoach.

The family will greet friends at visitation Friday, February 24th, 2023, from 5pm-8pm at Edgefield Mercantile funeral home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824. Services will be held on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, 11am at Harmony United Methodist Church, Bouknight Rd. Johnston, SC.

Memorials may be made to The Gabbie Courtney Future Fund c/o Debbie Courtney, 911 Hillcrest Dr. Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

