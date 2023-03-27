Crystal Stone- Johnston, S.C.

JOHNSTON — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother Crystal Clayton Ouzts Stone, beloved mother and a friend to many. Crystal received her call from the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2023, while at the Saluda Nursing Center in Saluda, SC. As Crystal was apt to say, she finally boarded the Heavenly Bus with the love and adoration of her family and friends wrapped around her. Born in Spartanburg County, SC in 1935, Crystal was the youngest of Laura Henderson and Stofford Lee Clayton’s eight children. Although she lived during the difficult time of World War II, her childhood was both enjoyable and challenging. It was these experiences that provided Crystal a wonderful perspective of what is important in life. She may be gone from our daily presence but she will never be forgotten in our memory.

After Crystal graduated from Union High School in Union, SC, she married James Oscar Ouzts of Johnston SC in 1956. After marriage, James enlisted in the United States Air Force and subsequently they moved to Charleston, SC where they had two sons, Wayne and Michael, before James’ untimely death in 1959. As a single parent, Crystal now had to pursue a career that could provide for her family. After returning to Johnston to be closer to family, she enrolled in beauty school in Augusta, GA where, after graduating at the top of her class, she was invited to become an instructor at the Academy. During this time, she also trained in cosmetology at the Robert Fiancé School of Hair Design in New York, the Coiffure Creation Academy in Pennsylvania and Bruno’s Hairstyling Academy in Ontario, Canada. In 1963, Crystal married Jackson (Jack) Evand Stone, Jr and they were blessed to add their new son Gregory to the family. While in Johnston, Crystal opened her own Salon where it quickly became both a successful enterprise and a “meeting place” for friends. In 1974, the family moved to Macon, GA where she once again established herself as the best beautician in the area. She was a member of both the National Hairdressers’ Association and the American Businesswomen’s Association and served on the board of and was the chairman of the athletic committee at Tattnall Square Christian Academy where Michael and Greg attended high school. Crystal returned to Johnston in 1984 and once again pursued her business of hairstyling and cosmetology for another 30 yrs. Crystal not only cut, permed, colored and styled hair, but also was the listening ear for, dispenser of wisdom to, and confidant for generations of local area citizenry. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Crystal but none more so than “God will lead the way; the love of family and friends is priceless and should never be taken for granted, and finally, while time may be a great healer, it is a terrible beautician!

Crystal is survived by her sons and their wives: Wayne (Karen) Ouzts of Woodbridge, VA, Michael (Pam) Ouzts of Westcliffe, CO, and Greg (Michelle) Stone of Apopka, FL; her grandchildren: Jacqueline Ouzts, Isabel Holcomb, Katelyn (Chris) Ouzts Cocco, Taylor Ouzts, and Zachary, Jacob, and Ian Stone; her great-grandchildren: Grayson Legg, and Hayden Cocco; and her many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 pm on Wednesday, March 29 at Johnston First Baptist Church with Rev. Thomas Barwick officiating. In lieu of flowers, Crystal’s request was that gifts be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St, Johnston, SC 29832 or that an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness be done this day for someone you encounter along the way. A special thanks must be sent to the wonderful staff at Saluda Nursing Center and to our family and friends living in the local area for taking every moment to make Crystal’s final days as peaceful as possible.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com