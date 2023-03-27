Van Laverne Johnson, 73 of Trenton, husband of Margaret “Peggy” Johnson entered into rest on March

21, 2023.



Van was born in Langley, SC as the son of Minnie McNeely Johnson and George D. Johnson. He was a

Graniteville textile worker and co-owner of Johnson Heavenly Cleaners. Van was a member of Southside

Baptist Church in Langley, SC.



Van is survived by his wife Peggy, his children Robert A. (Judith) Deese, Richard C. (Morene) Deese,

Wanda D. (Kenneth) May, eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, March 26 th , 2023, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral

Home 801 Columbia Road, Edgefield, SC 29824.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

