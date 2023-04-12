Buck Asbill- Johnston S.C.

Clarence “Buck” Asbill went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 6, 2023. Buck was born on September 1, 1939, in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late George McCoy and Salome Clark Asbill. He grew up in Johnston, SC and finished high school at Johnston High School. Buck graduated from Mercer University and Auburn University. He taught school in Georgia and South Carolina with many of his years at Aiken High School and Strom Thurmond High School. He held such joy for his career in education.

Buck was a member of the Johnston Jaycees, on the Board of the Edgefield County Hospital, and a member of Johnston First Baptist Church where he served as pianist, deacon, and Sunday School teacher for many years.

Buck is survived by his wife, Nancy Carpenter Asbill; his son, Sim Asbill (Amiee); and daughter, Courtney Asbill Drumheller (Thomas). He leaves behind his beloved granddaughters Mandi, Lizah, and Sawyer. He was predeceased by his sister, Beth Gasses and niece, Kayanne Ward.

The memorial service will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 10th, 2023, at Johnston First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials can be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St. Johnston, SC or Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, PO Box 1178 Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mercantile Funeral Home – Johnston Chapel.

