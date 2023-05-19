Eva Thompson – North Augusta, S.C.

Eva F. “Sis” Thompson passed away peacefully at home May 3, 2023. Born January 1, 1931, in Camden, SC, her family moved to Edgefield County on Currytown Road in 1937 where she resided in the family home until her death.

Sis retired from Dymo Manufacturing in Augusta, GA. An avid horse lover she continued to enjoy horses on the farm and her pet donkey, Shocker. She was a true character who enjoyed life. She enjoyed socializing and visiting with her many friends in the community.

Sis was predeceased by her parents, Charles B. Thompson and Eva Wylie Thompson and 5 siblings. Survivors are Sharon Hadden (Dwayne Edwards), Tripp Nunamaker and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

