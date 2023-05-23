Frank Hall-North Augusta, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

William Frank Hall Jr., 61 of North Augusta, SC entered intorest on May 20, 2023.

Frank was born in Aiken, SC as the son of Shirley and William Frank Hall, Sr. He was a textile mechanic.

Frank is survived by his daughter Sandie (Brad) Markowitz, sons A.J. (Sarah) Hall and Spencer Hall, seven grandchildren, one brother Donald Hall and one sister Shirlene Jackson.

A graveside service will be held at 3pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery 1339 Columbia Rd. in Johnston, SC. Family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

