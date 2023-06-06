U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Partners Hold Youth Fishing Day, Pier Dedication

MODOC, S.C. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, J. Strom Thurmond Project, in conjunction with several partners will celebrate the opening of the new fishing pier, handicap-accessible parking area and walkway by holding a youth fishing day, June 10 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Modoc Boat Ramp off Gilchrist Ferry Road, Modoc, S.C.

The event is free and open to the public. The first 100 youth (under 16 years old) registered will receive a free fishing rod and reel. All participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperon.

The facilities were constructed by union volunteers from the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council.

For more information, contact Chief Ranger Henry Way, USACE, J. Strom Thurmond Project Office at 800-533- 3478 or 864-333-1100. The event point of contact is Cody Campbell at codyc@unionsportsmen.org. For a map, directions, and to register, scan the QR code and see the flyer.



ABOUT US: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District plays a major role in water resource projects throughout the region. The District operates