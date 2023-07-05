Ann Turner- Edgefield, S.C.

Ann Turner Adams, 88, died Sunday, July 2, 2023. She was the wife of the late Thomas Ray Adams, Sr., who passed away in 1980.

Ann was a life-long resident of Edgefield. She was the daughter of Effie Mae Fox Turner. She retired from Riegel Textile and continued to work part-time for many years at Edgefield Office Supply. She was a member of Edgefield Presbyterian Church and later Trenton United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Cook and her husband Larry of Trenton, one son Thomas Ray Adams, Jr., of Edgefield, two grandchildren, Tradd (Angie) Cook of Cumming, Ga., and Angela (Jay) McLaurin of North Augusta, and four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Cook, Ruby McLaurin, Jack Cook, and Lauch McLaurin.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00a.m., Wednesday July 5, 2023, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

