Billy Doolittle – Edgefield, SC

William O. “Billy” Doolittle, 83 husband of Jane Wieden Doolittle entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Billy was born in Edgefield, SC to the late Dan E. and the late Lena Covar Doolittle Rodgers. Billy was retired from the United States Air Force with 21 years of service, after retirement he worked at numerous jobs before retiring from Pendarvis Chevrolet. Billy was a member of the American Legion Post 30 for 26 years, a lifelong member of the VFW and was of the Methodist faith.

He is survived by his wife Jane; two children James L. (Jennifer) Doolittle, and William Michael Doolittle; three grandchildren James Peyton Miller, Rivers (Will) Yonce, and Alzada Jane Doolittle; one great grandson Kacey James Yonce; three brothers Charles (Betty) Doolittle, Gerald Doolittle, and Ray (Patricia) Doolittle.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 30, PO Box 30, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

