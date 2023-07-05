Jewel Holsomback- Johnston, S.C.

Jewel Hill Holsomback, 87, wife of the late Henry M. Holsomback, Sr. of Johnston, SC entered into rest on June 28, 2023.

Jewel was born in Tittnall, Georgia as the daughter of the late Marvin and Corry Harden Hill. Jewel was an Airforce wife and a loving homemaker. She moved back to Johnston in 1971 where she went on to retire from Stone Manufacturing. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children Henry M. “Butch” Holsomback and his wife Susan, Richard L. Holsomback, Michael D. Holsomback, one sister June Holt, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild. She is predeceased by her son James Steven Holsomback.

A graveside service will take place at 10:00am, Friday, June 30, 2023, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service. Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church 1701 Hwy. 191 Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel.

