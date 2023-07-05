Larry Yonce – Johnston, S.C.

Larry Lewis Yonce, 78, husband of Nina Sheppard Yonce entered into eternal rest with our Lord and Savior on June 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born and raised in Johnston, S.C. to the late Joseph W. Yonce, Jr. and Elizabeth Holmes Yonce. He graduated from Strom Thurmond High School in 1962 and Presbyterian College in 1967. After he and Nina married in Sept. 1967, he worked for C & S Bank of Augusta, GA. Larry was a loyal and dedicated member of Johnston United Methodist Church all of his life. He leaves behind a lasting legacy to his family and friends.

Larry loved his country. After ROTC at PC he served on active duty in the US Army, Quartermaster Core from 1968 – 1970, serving in the Vietnam War in 1969 – 1970. He returned home to the family peach farm JW Yonce & Sons in May 1970.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed working God’s great land, hunting, exercising outdoors, flying and spending lots of time with family. He was devoted to God, family, church, and friends.

Larry served on many boards, civic and professional, chairman of many: S.C. & National Peach Councils, S.C. Agriculture Commission, Presbyterian College Board of Visitors & Board of Trustees, S.C. DNR and S.C. Conservation Bank Board.

He is survived by his loving and devoted family, his wife Nina, daughter Keelie Yonce Gossett (Chris Gossett), son Christopher S. Yonce, four grandchildren, Britt Gossett, Reid Gossett, Ashland Yonce and Jane Walker Yonce; one brother JW “Sonny” Yonce III (Susie).

Memorials may be made to Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy, 1296 Columbia Rd. Johnston, S.C. 29832 or Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 26,2023 at Johnston United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.