Laura Murphy- Edgefield, S.C

Laura Meredith Murphy passed away on June 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Charles Murphy, daughters Suzanne Boyd (George), Meredith Gainey (Daniel), Kathy Prince (Brian) and grandchildren: Alex Stone, Ashley Stone, Amanda Prince, Charlie Prince, Bailey Gainey, and Lawson Gainey.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Raymond Meredith and Ruby Nell Whitworth Meredith, and sister Shirley Meredith Deese.



Laura was born in Rhode Island and lived in Seneca, SC for several years before settling in Edgefield, SC. She was a teacher in the Edgefield County School District for many years before retiring.



Laura was best known for her quick-witted sense of humor. She was Elvis’ number one fan. Her favorite activities included laughing with her friends, traveling with her family, making memories with her daughters, spoiling her grandchildren, and loving Charles.



Visitation will be held at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home from 6-8pm Monday, June 26, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday June 27, 2023, at St Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 am with graveside service immediately following.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Jeter St., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

