Doris Camp- Trenton, S.C

Connect on Linked in

Doris Skelton Camp, 85, of Trenton, SC wife of the late Charles W. Camp entered into rest on Friday, July 28, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC.

Doris was born in Choctaw, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Charlie C. and Leona Ruth Gibson Skelton. She was a retired clerical worker and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Trenton, SC.

She is survived by a niece, Debra Thomas and a nephew, Bo Harrell (Dot).

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, PO Box 7, Trenton, SC 29847.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.