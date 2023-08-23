Flo B. Mack- Columbia, S.C.

Flo Mack

COLUMBIA – Flo Bowen Mack, 95, of Columbia, SC, died Monday, August 7, 2023. Born July 24, 1928, in Columbia, she was the only daughter of the late Edwin and Myrtle Elizabeth Bowen. Mrs. Mack was raised in Columbia and resided in Johnston, SC, where she raised her family. She was a true matriarch of her family and devoted her life as a homemaker and caregiver. Her generosity and selfless acts will be remembered by both her family and her community. Mrs. Mack was a charter member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church in Columbia and current member of First Baptist Church in Johnston. She enjoyed spending time at her home on Lake Murray and was an avid reader. Survivors include her children, Mark Edwin Hough and Rebecca Elizabeth “Becky” Mack; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, William Lawrence “Larry” Hough; husbands, Bryce Mack and Lawrence Hough; brothers, Edwin “Ed” Bowen, Cecil Bowen, and William “Bill” Bowen. The graveside service for Mrs. Mack will be held at 11 o’clock, Saturday, August 12th, at Mount of Olives Cemetery, 603 Academy St. Johnston, SC with Dr. Raybon “Ray” Rodgers officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.