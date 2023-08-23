John Blackston- Ridge Spring, S.C.

John Blackston

RIDGE SPRING – Ridge Spring-Memorial services for John Leslie Blackston, 68, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Saluda First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SRP of Aiken in his name. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.

Mr. Blackston entered into eternal rest Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:28 p.m. Leslie was born to Charlie Gary Blackston, Sr. and Mary Walton Blackston on December 20, 1954. Leslie was the baby of the family and his mom did not let anyone forget it.

Leslie is survived by two loving sons, Billy Joe and John Travis Blackston; brothers, Tom Blackston (Alice), Jim Blackston (Jeanette); sister, Gloria Blackston Miller; grandchildren, Izaijah Blackston, Charli Blackston and many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

He was predeceased by a brother Charlie Gary Blackston Jr. and a sister Rachel Diane Blackston Bartley.