Robert Stark- Edgefield, S.C.

Robert Marsh Stark, 84 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on August 18, 2023.

Robert was born in Augusta, Georgia as the son of the late Charles and Mary Marsh Stark. Robert was a former teacher, principal, and a retired insurance agent. He was an Episcopalian by birth and a member of The Citadel Foundation, The Palmetto Tractor Club and The Trenton Community Development Association. He graduated from Edgefield High School Class of 1957 and The Citadel Class of 1961.

Survivors include one son Marsh Stark (Jennifer) and three grandchildren Edwin Stokes Stark, Charles Rucker Stark, Mary Blanche Stark, along with many friends.

Memorial donations may be made to The Citadel Foundation 171 Moultrie St. Charleston, SC 29409.

Services will be at 10:00am, Monday, August 21, 2023, at Willowbrook Cemetery located on 212 Church St. Edgefield, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

