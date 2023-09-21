Grace Reynolds- Trenton, S.C.

Grace Denning Ryan Reynolds went to live with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 19, 2023.

Born in Trenton, SC, on October 31, 1927, Grace was predeceased by her parents Helen Salter Ryan and Elbert Lacon Ryan, Sr. Grace was also predeceased by her husband, Harry Graham Reynolds. Their life together included worldwide travel as they made many friends, including missionaries they supported in several countries.However, her favorite place to be was at home in Trenton.

After graduating from Winthrop College in 1947, she taught school in Greenwood, SC where she met her beloved husband of 68 years. They moved to Trenton and lived in her mother’s home place where they raised their four children.

She was an active member of the Edgefield and Johnston Presbyterian Churches. Grace was prolific reader, an avid gardener and loved to sew; however, her passion was for her family, her children, grandchildren, and great grands.

Grace is survived by her daughters, Dencie Lambdin (Jef), Lumberton, NC and Frances Reynolds (Ken Fallaw) Aiken, SC; her two sons, Leland Reynolds (Kathy), Aiken, SC and Jeffrey Reynolds (Becky) Aiken, SC. Her grandchildren include: Richmond Page, Baltimore, MD; Rebekah Robinson, Nashville, TN; Alexander Page, Wilmington, NC; Denning Saum(Stuart), Greenville, SC; Ryan Reynolds (Kelly), Aiken, SC; Mary Helen Simons(Paul), Aiken, SC; Chad Reynolds, Charleston, SC; Lindsay Sartorio(Steve), Raleigh, NC; Graham Reynolds(Ashby), Aiken, SC; Hank Reynolds(Hallie), Aiken, SC; Anna Hightower(Max), Austin, TX; and Bess Fenner(Tom), Greenville, SC and sixteen great grandchildren.

The visitation will be held at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC on Thursday, Sept. 21st from 5 pm until 7 pm. The funeral will be held at First Presbyterian Church Aiken at 224 Barnwell Avenue NW, Aiken, SC at 2:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery 275 Samuel E. Diggs Rd.Trenton, SC 29847.

Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association C/O Aiken Woman’s Heart Board- Make checks payable to AWHB PO Box 5211 Aiken, SC 29804.