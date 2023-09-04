Joe Major – Edgefield, S.C

Joseph S. “Joe” Major, 85 entered into rest on September 2, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was a loving husband of 65 years to Lucretia Winn Major. Joe was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School superintendent. He worked for 28 years as an electrical maintenance supervisor at Star Fibers and Martin Color-Fi and then retired from Edgefield County Hospital after 10 years where he worked as Maintenance Supervisor. After retirement, he drove cars for Pendarvis Chevrolet. Joe was a devoted coach and treasurer of the Edgefield Dixie Youth Baseball League for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters, Lynn (Danny) Rickabaugh, Jean (Mark) Mims, and Jill (Steven) Cockrell, five grandchildren Josh (Shelli) Rickabaugh, Lauren (Matt) Sanderson, Kyle Cockrell, Laken Cockrell and Lucy Cockrell, three great granddaughters Summer Sanderson, Brinley Sanderson and Emilia Rickabaugh, his “bonus” daughter Lori Fleming and brother, Carl Franklin (Nancy) Major. He was predeceased by his parents Carl Turner Major and Josie Bracknell Major and brother Robert Eugene Major.

The family invites all of Joe’s Dixie Youth Baseball players from 1975-1988 to be honorary pallbearers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Rehoboth Baptist Church with burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

