Larry Ford- Augusta, GA

Reverend James “Larry” Ford, 71 of Augusta, Ga. husband of Sue Shuler Ford entered into rest on September 18, 2023.

Larry was born in Dallas, Texas as the son of Ruth and James Ford. He led an important role in the ministry for fifty years. His role took him in different paths; he served as the Chaplain for The Orlando Florida Police Department, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Trenton, SC, he retired after serving twenty years as a teacher, administrator, and interim headmaster of Curtis Baptist School for one year in Augusta, Ga. Larry was a proud past member of The National Guard.

Larry is survived by his wife Sue, one daughter Kristy Childers (Donnie), two grandchildren James and Ronnie, one sister Debbie Cosby (Craig), one brother Randy Ford (Pat), numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Curtis Baptist School, 1326 Broad Street, Augusta, Ga 30901.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad Street, Augusta, Ga 30901. The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 10:00am- 12:00pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

