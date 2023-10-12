Betty Ann Jackson Bailey, 85 of Greenwood, SC wife of the late William Bailey entered into rest on October 11, 2023.

Betty was born in Johnston, SC as the daughter of Nell and Clyde Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Calvery Lutheran Church and was a loving homemaker for her family.

Betty is survived by her children Aaron Bailey, Tara Rains (Greg), four grandchildren Morgan Rains, Dustin Rains, Chad Rains (Melissa), Meagan Rains, five great-grandchildren, two sisters Ercell Sigman (Walter), Rachel J. Williams (Roddy).

The family would like to give special thank you to Felisha & Valerie Moore, Chris Kelly, Elaine Martin, and HomebridgeHospice. Memorials may also be made to Homebridge Hospice 763 Hwy 28 bypass Suite 16 Abbeville, SC 29620.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, October 13, 2023, at Mt. Calvery Lutheran Church Cemetery 1186 Mt. Calvery Rd. Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com