Eddie Feagin- Edgefield, SC

Eddie Feagin, 73 of Edgefield, SC husband of Lois Doolittle Feagin entered into rest on October 10, 2023.

Eddie was born in Johnston, SC as the son of Wilma and James Feagin. Eddie was a member of Grace Fellowship in North Augusta, SC and a retired shop supervisor for Edgefield County.

Eddie is survived by his wife Lois, son Travis Feagin (Kelly), two grandchildren Jaden and Cooper Feagin, two brothers James Feagin Jr. (Charlotte), Jimmy Feagin (Mary), two sisters Linda Morris, Laura Rowe (M.L.)

Visitation will be held from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC. A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM, Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 174 Red Oak Grove Rd. Modoc, SC.

Memorials may be given to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60611.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

