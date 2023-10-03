Harriet Lucas – Johnston, S.C.

Harriet Clark Lucas, wife of the late F. Charles Lucas, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on September 21, 2023, at the age of 92.

She was a native of Johnston, daughter of the late Robert Ernest and Gertrude Yonce Clark. She was a 1951 graduate of Winthrop College and former Social Worker with Edgefield County Department of Social Services. She also served as a board member for Edgefield County Department of Social Services for approximately 25 years.

A lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, she served as a council member, church secretary, Sunday School teacher and various offices in the Lutheran Church Women of the ELCA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, of 68 years, her daughter Lisa Jones, her parents, sisters Sadie Risinger (Neal), Elizabeth Dixon (Paul) and Jean Clark.

She is survived by her son, Paul Lucas and wife Karen, son-in-law, Dennis Jones, nephew, Robert Risinger and wife Lisa, two granddaughters, Sarah Lucas Richie and husband Byron, and Charlotte Corrow. She has two great granddaughters, Olivia and Peyton.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, September 29,2023, at Sunset Garden Memorial Cemetery where she will rest beside her beloved Charles. Service will be officiated by Dr. John L. Setzler. The family will receive friends after the service.

The family express their deepest gratitude for Jackie Gordon, Terra Herrin, Lula Stevens and Carolyn Whitt, who all worked tirelessly over the last few years to keep Mrs. Harriet at home and safe. We could not have asked for more loving women to be in her life. We also thank Trinity Hospice for assisting us again in the care of our most precious family.

If you desire, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Johnston or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com