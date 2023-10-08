JimmyPainter- Edgefield, SC

James Charles Painter, 84, husband of Joanne Watson Painter entered into rest on September 8, 2023.

James was born in Waynesville, NC as the son of the late MaryEllen and Charles Turner Painter. He was a retired US Postal worker, a retired Fire Chief of Edgefield Fire Department,veteran of The United States Air Force, Chairman of Aiken Electric Co-op round up board, a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and the American Legion Post 30.

Survivors will include his wife Joanne, son Charles “Doug” Painter (Betsy), son Daniel W. Painter (Alisa), three grandchildren Josh (Blake) Painter, Nicole Painter (C.J. Hammond), Jacob (Denise) Painter, sister Gail (Roger)Pitts

Service will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Edgefield First Baptist Church, 212 Church St. Edgefield, S.C. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church Men’s Ministry, PO Box 624 Edgefield, SC 29824. The family would like to give a special thank you to Oconee County EMS and first responders, Oconee County Hospital & ER staff, Greenville Memorial Hospital staff, Lyla Doyle Post Acute Care staff.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com