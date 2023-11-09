Alan Quarles- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Alan Nathan Quarles, 70 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on November 8, 2023.

Alan was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the Doris Kemp Quarles and the late Sam F. Quarles. He was a faithful retired Methodist Minister and was a lover of music especially playing the piano as much as anything.

Alan is survived by his mother Doris, brother Wesley Quarles (Sandy), niece Jamie Killough (Curtis) and great nephew Curtis Killough Jr.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 10, 2023, 5:00pm-7:00pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2:00pm at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 1843 Highway 23 W. Edgefield, SC.

Memorials may be made to Warrenville Methodist Church, 120 Timmerman St. Warrenville, SC 29851 or St. John’s United Methodist Church, PO Box 38 Graniteville, SC 29829.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

