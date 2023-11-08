Join the Lander Wind Ensemble for a ‘Joyous’ Occasion 

GREENWOOD, S.C.—The community is invited to join the Lander University Wind Ensemble for its second performance of the 2023-24 season Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at Lander. The event is free and open to the public.

About the Event:

With the holiday season approaching, the Lander University Wind Ensemble invites the Lakelands community to take part in a “joyous” occasion. This upcoming concert will feature works such as “My Spirit Be Joyful,” performed by the student brass quintet, and “Jesu, Joy of a Man’s Desiring.” The ensemble’s director, Dr. Reed Gallo, has carefully selected pieces that specifically call attention to “joy” in their titles, encouragingthe audience to consider its relationship to music.

Please visit www.lander.edu/events for updates and to confirm event times and venues. For questions, please contact the College of Arts and Humanities at 864-388-8323.

To make a gift to the College of Arts and Humanities, please visit giving.lander.edu/give/CoAH.