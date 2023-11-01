Connect on Linked in

Marvin Timothy Newman, 76 of Johnston, SC entered into rest on October 31, 2023.

Marvin was born in Oconee, SC as the son of Marjorie and Donald Newman. Marvin retired as a paint and body shop technician.

Marvin is survived by his companion Phyllis Newman, children Kayla Ledford (Jonathon), Janet Newman Teseniar (Mike), Andy Newman (Rhonda), five grandchildren Jordan, Jesse, Andrew, Matthew and Luna, one sister Alice Newman Davis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com. No services are scheduled at this time.