NWTF Hosts Military Family Fishing Day in South Carolina

EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The National Wild Turkey Federation Foothills Chapter and the South Carolina State Chapter recently held a successful Military Family Fishing Day at the NWTF headquarters in Edgefield, South Carolina.“It was great seeing fellow veterans bring their families to this event,” said Nash Greene, NWTF regional director. “It is just a small token to show veterans how much we appreciate them. They raised their right hand and took an oath to defend freedom. As an Army veteran myself, I know all about the sacrifices we make when we enlist. So, the least we can do is show our respect and hold events like this family fishing day. Everyone was catching fish and having a wonderful time with wonderful weather!”The day kicked off at 8:30 a.m., and the festivities continued until 1 p.m., with 65 attendees enjoying the stunning weather while catching bream, shellcracker, bass and even some substantial catfish. Photo credit: Nash Greene and Billie McCarter Photo credit: Nash Greene and Billie McCarter“Without the help of the local county veteran affairs offices, and organizations like Hometown Heroes and Fallen Outdoors we would not have been able to reach so many,” said Gary Peters, NWTF South Carolina Wheelin’ Sportsman coordinator.Mike Glazier and his family fired up the grill and prepared hot dogs and hamburgers for the 65 in attendance and they were served by incredible volunteers, who truly went above and beyond to make the event special.Among the highlights was a drawing, where a young attendee won a brand-new red Ryder BB gun, while an adult participant had the luck of winning a Yeti Hopper cooler. Photo credit: Nash Greene and Billie McCarter Photo credit: Nash Greene and Billie McCarter“I feel blessed to have been part of the NWTF Military Family Fishing Day,” volunteers Matt and Jennifer McLain said. “The fellowship and the food were outstanding. Witnessing the smiles and laughter among families and friends, as they momentarily left their worries behind, was truly heartwarming. I’ll forever be thankful for those who’ve sacrificed so much for our freedom.”The NWTF Veterans Family Fishing Day was not just about fishing; it was an opportunity to foster a sense of community and appreciation for our veterans and their families. Each child in attendance received JAKES’ educational materials, ensuring they could continue their outdoor learning experiences and they received a Halloween treat. To honor and recognize the veterans, each was presented with a new lapel pin as a token of appreciation for their service to our nation. Photo credit: Nash Greene and Billie McCarter“I tear up every time I think about what military families go through, from the veteran and their spouse and down to the child,” said Billie McCarter NWTF Foothills chapter president and South Carolina state board member. “We will never be able to repay them for their sacrifices. As the wife and daughter of a veteran, it was such an enjoyable moment for my husband, Matt, and our two-year-old son, Justin, to ‘fish.’ Let’s face it, it was more like throwing the bait in the water and him making splashes with the fishing rod, but still such fun to watch. Matt was extremely grateful for all those that took part in this event and hopes to see more events like this held at headquarters.”The NWTF is immensely grateful for the dedication of its volunteers, without whom this event would not have been possible. A special shout-out goes to the NWTF volunteers, Gary Peters, Billie McCarter, Jennifer and Matt McLain, who have been instrumental in making the Veterans Family Fishing Day a true success.About the National Wild Turkey FederationSince 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has conserved or enhanced over 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The organization continues to drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency and robust recreational opportunities throughout the U.S. by working across boundaries on a landscape scale. 2023 is the NWTF’s 50th Anniversary and an opportunity to propel the organization’s mission into the future while honoring its rich history. For its 50th Anniversary, the NWTF has set six ambitious goals: positively impact 1 million acres of wildlife habitat; raise $500,000 for wild turkey research; increase membership to 250,000 members; dedicate $1 million to education and outreach programs; raise $5 million to invest in technology and NWTF’s people; and raise $5 million to build toward a $50 million endowment for the future. Learn how you can help us reach these lofty goals.National Wild Turkey Federation

PO Box 530

Edgefield South Carolina 29824

United States