Sylvia Boatwright Turner, 83 of Edgefield, SC, wife of the late Elzie L. Turner, Jr. entered into rest on November 23, 2023.

Sylvia was born in Batesburg, SC as the daughter of the late Joseph and Gladys Buzhardt Boatwright. She was a former employee of the SC Highway Department. She was a member of Edgefield Presbyterian Church and attended Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville, SC.

Sylvia is survived by her son-Benjamin (Amy) Coleman, one granddaughter-Shelby Coleman, 2 sisters-Elizabeth Fraser and Lisa Keadle. She was also predeceased by a son Teddy L. Coleman.

A 11:00 AM graveside service will be held Monday, November 27, 2023 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 26, 2023from 4 to 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Feeding Needy Elderly Ministry C/O Donna Livingston 416 Calhoun St., Johnston, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

