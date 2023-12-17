Ann Dukes – Johnston, SC

Johnston –

The graveside service for Anne Eidson Dukes will be heldon Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Spann United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ward, South Carolina. Anne died on December 5, 2023.

Anne, daughter of the late Victor Roland and Marion Satcher Eidson, was born at the old Columbia Hospital on March 5, 1932. She graduated as valedictorian from Johnston High School in 1950. Her education continued at the University of North Carolina Women’s Campus in Greensboro for two years and she graduated from the University of Georgia.

While her late husband, Ellerbe Orin “Sonny” Dukes was serving with the military in Korea, Anne returned to Johnston to begin a seventeen-year career in banking. Later she taught Government, Economics, and History at Wardlaw Academy. Many of her students stayed in contact with her over the course of their careers.

Anne was very committed to giving back to her community. She served on the Edgefield County Library Board, the Edgefield Civic League Board, the local First Citizens Bank Advisory Board, the ABBE Library Board, and was a commissioner on the five-county Old Ninety Six District Tourism Board. In 1999, Anne was honored as the Johnston Volunteer of the Year, and, in 2003, she was recognized as the Edgefield County Citizen of the year.

​She was an active member of the Johnston United Methodist Church where she served on the Administrative Council, was Church Historian, and taught an adult Sunday School class until her late eighties.

​Anne was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Pine Ridge Country Club, the Cotillion Club, the Historical Societies of Edgefield County and Saluda County, the Ridge Heritage Association, the Book Club, and several bridge clubs.

​She is survived by her two sons, David Eidson Dukes and his wife Karen, and Mark Clinton Dukes (Jennifer Mallory), as well as her much loved grandchildren, Parker Dukes, Elizabeth Dukes Knight and her husband Matt, David Dukes, Jr. and his wife Mary Ashton, Bailey Dukes, William Dukes, and Rawlin Dukes, and great-grandchildren James Knight, Margeaux Knight, and Ella Dukes. She is also survived by her sister Jean Eidson Dority and her three children, their spouses and families,and a number of cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Roland A. Eidson.

​Anne spoke often of having the “best friends in the whole world” and would like to thank them for the joy they brought to her life.

​While Anne did not recover from her short battle with cancer to express her gratitude to you individually for the cards, flowers, gifts, messages, and prayers that you sent, she wanted you to know that she received and deeply appreciated every one of them.

​Immediately following the graveside service, please join the family at Anne’s childhood home, located at 105 Ward Avenue, Ward, South Carolina.

​In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Wardlaw Academy, 1296 Columbia Road, Johnston, SC 29832, or Johnston United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com