Charles Murphy-Edgefield, SC

Edgefield, SC

July 31, 1941 – December 18, 2023

Charles passed away peacefully on December 18, 2023, at Aiken Regional Hospital. He is survived by his daughters Suzanne Boyd (George), Meredith Gainey (Daniel), Kathy Prince (Brian) and grandchildren: Alex Stone, Ashley Stone, Amanda Prince, Charlie Prince, Bailey Gainey, and Lawson Gainey.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Laura Meredith Murphy, his parents William (Bill) A. Murphy and Eleanor Gingrey Murphy, and brother, Larry Murphy.

Charles was born in Augusta, Georgia and grew up in Trenton, SC. In September 1963 he married Laura Jo Meredith and briefly lived in Aiken before permanently settling in Edgefield, SC. He retired as vice president of a local bank and later opened his own loan office. After several years, he sold his business to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional golfer at Pine Ridge Country Club with Billy and Bubba.

Charles was best known for his kindness and generosity, humbly giving to countless charitiesthroughout the years. His favorite activities included playing, watching, and talking about golf. He enjoyed cutting his grass, laughing with his brothers, traveling, and making memories with his family, and loving Laura.

Visitation will be held at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home from 5-7pm Thursday, December 21, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at St Mary’s Catholic Church at 12 pm with burial immediately following at the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.