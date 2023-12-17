James Nettles – Johnston, S.C.

James F. Nettles, 19, son of Stan and Christy Nettles of Johnston, SC went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 7, 2023.

He is survived by his parents, a brother Christopher Nettles (Riley Hoover), and a sister Kay Nettles, both of Johnston. He is also survived by his grandparents, Jasper and Mattie Agner of Edgefield, DeLon and Carol Nettles of Johnston, and James and Teresa Baston of Lexington. His aunts and uncles are Tony and Amy Fulmer of Johnston, Travis and Shannon Agner of Edgefield, Andrew and Casey Miller of Edgefield, and Marco and Amy Casas of Lexington, cousins Calab Fulmer (Avery) of Evans, Ga, Amber Fulmer of Greenville, Trevor Fulmer (Keeli) of Johnston, Savannah Agner, Alyson Agner, Callie Agner, Jacob Agner (all of Edgefield), and Madison Jones of Lexington. He is also survived by his best friend, Conner Goss, who is like a brother.

James began his short career as a welder and pipe fitter withGary Gilley (IMECH), and later having various job opportunities in that field in several other states. He was a fast learner and took each new challenge seriously, always trying to be the best he could be. He was a gentle soul that was always willing to help others and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

James was a member of Philippi Baptist Church of Johnston, SC.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer, Gary Gilley, Walter Goss, Conner Goss, Calvin Derrick, Marco Casas and Colby Murrell. Honorary pallbearers are IMECH Mechanical Group Co-workers.

A visitation will be held on December 17, 2023, from 3pm until 5pm at the funeral home. The funeral will be at 2:00pm at Philippi Baptist Church on December 18, 2023, with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Philippi Baptist Church Youth Fund, C/O Mark Fallaw, 203 Pine Knoll Lane, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.