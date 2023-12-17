Julian L. Mims III- Edgefield, S.C.

Dr. Julian Landrum Mims III, 82, of Gilbert, SC, passed away on December 11, 2023. He was a resident of Gilbert, SC and a native of Edgefield, SC. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Augusta, GA, to the late Matthew Hansford Mims and Nancy Jane Crocket Mims.

Julian was a member of Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, where he worshipped, was a member of the Jerome Spires Sunday School class and participated in the Monday morning men’s Bible Study.

Julian was a man who had a deep appreciation for history. He enjoyed all things related to history and was excited to talk with others about any topic related to history but especially South Carolina history. He was a teacher, writer, and history enthusiast. As a writer, his articles, Tales from Beaver Dam, appeared regularly in the Edgefield Advertiser. His best-sellers include Records Management for Counties and Cities, International County/City Management Association (ICMA). As a certified archivist, he held major responsibilities at both the South Carolina and New York state archives. As a teacher, he taught history at Augusta State University, Georgia Perimeter College, Morehouse College, and the University of South Carolina. He was a member of the South Carolina Historical Society and the Old Edgefield District Historical Society.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Newberry College where he received the Outstanding Alumni Award. From the University of South Carolina, he earned a master’s degree in U.S. History and Doctor of Philosophy in Education. He was a Certified Records Manager, a Certified Archivist, and a Certified Social Studies teacher.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ethelyn “Sister” Dunovant Mims, his son Stuart Crockett Mims, his son Julian L. Mims IV, and his daughter Florence Adams Mims. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 16, at 1 pm, followed by a service at 2 pm at Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield 801 Columbia Rd. Afterwards, a brief graveside service will take place at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mission Lexington, 216 Harmon Street, Lexington, SC 29072.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC, is assisting the family with the arrangements.