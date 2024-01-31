Edgefield, SC.Mr. Henry Malcolm “Buck” Tyler, age 83, entered into rest at his residence on January 28, 2024.

He was born on September 11, 1940 and was a native of North Augusta until 1982 when he moved to Edgefield County where he continued to run Buck Tyler Taxidermy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Ellen Keane Tyler; two daughters, Beth T. Reynolds and Terri T. Mayson (Bruce); four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Full obituary details can be viewed atwww.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com