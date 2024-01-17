Calvin Andrew “Andy” Seigler, 91, entered into eternal life on Monday, January 15, 2024, at his home in Lincolnton, Ga.

Born to the late Bessie and Walter Hugh Seigler on May 26, 1932, Andy was one of eight children and was the last surviving member of them.

He was a member of Goshen Baptist Church in Lincolnton, Ga.

Surviving Mr. Seigler are his children, Steve Seigler (Robin) and Donna Williams (Brian) both of Edgefield, Gina Brazill and Jan McColl (Donnie) both of Greenwood, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, 2896 Key Rd. Plum Branch, SC 29845. Memorials may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery fund, PO Box 51 Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Donna Williams, 224 Plum Branch Rd. Edgefield, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.