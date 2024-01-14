Jane Etheridge

Jane Williams Etheredge went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Born on April 25, 1943 to the late Roger C. and Vondelle R. Williams

Mrs. Etheredge was in the last graduating class of Edgefield High School where she was a basketball player and cheerleader. She studied nursing at Baptist Hospital and continued her education at Columbia Bible College. Jane worked as a medical missionary for years in Angola, Africa. When she returned to the states she continued nursing for the Baptist Hospital and later on at DHEC.

Surviving include her husband of 40 years, Ronald Etheredge; daughter, Beverly (Rob); a grandson, Blake; two brothers, Roddy Williams and Dick Williams and their families.

Memorial service will be held 11am Saturday, January 20, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Lexington, Barr Road. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.simusa.org and follow the giving link, or mail a check to SIM USA, 14830 Choate Circle, Charlotte, NC 28273 and note a gift in memory of Jane Etheredge, project #094293, Angola Rural Health. You may also donate to Missions First Baptist Church of Lexington at 415 Barr Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.

