Johnny “Smoke” Eugene Fleming

Johnny E. “Smoke” Fleming, 70, husband of Sandra “Sissy” Jenkins Fleming, of Johnston, SC.

Johnny was born in Abbeville, SC as the son of the late Grace and Larry Fleming. He was a machine operator at Tran Tech and was also of the Baptist faith.

Johnny is survived by his children Jamie Fleming (Lori), Andrew Fleming (Loni), Brian Fleming, Brandy Smith (William), sister Kathy Ready, nine grandchildren and stepfather Jerry Gambrell.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A visitation will be held from 1:30PM-2:30PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

