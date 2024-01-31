 Leland Whitfield,III

ATLANTA, GA – H Leland “Lee” Whitfield, III, 73, entered into rest January 5, 2024, surrounded by his family. A graveside service is planned for 12:30PM, on Friday, February 9, 2024 at the National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

Lee was born January 7, 1950 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania to H Leland Whitfield, Jr. and Dawn Fichter Whitfield. He grew up in the Sugarloaf Valley and graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1967. His education continued at the United States Naval Academy through appointment by the Secretary of the Navy where Lee made lifelong friends before graduating in 1971 with a degree in aeronautical engineering. Lee’s service in the Navy included assignment to the USS Hancock during operations in Southeast Asia and the Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes. He took great pride in being the Conning Officer during transit of the USS Hancock under the Golden Gate Bridge and a night passage through the Malacca Strait.

After honorable discharge from the Navy in 1977 as a Lieutenant, Lee entered commercial real estate sales in San Francisco before moving his young family to Atlanta, Georgia. He settled his family in Vinings while growing his career with Coldwell Banker as the Atlanta office manager and later regional business developer. During this time, Lee was a faithful member of the Buckhead Rotary Club, Cub Scout Leader, grief share facilitator at Church of the Apostles, and a charter member of Burge Plantation Hunt Club. Lee was a respected sportsman and loved to share his passion for the outdoors with others.

Lee was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. He patterned his parenting style after his maternal grandfather with whom Lee shared a close connection during his youth. Lee was preceded in death by his father and his daughter, Lindsey Anne Whitfield. He is survived by his mother, wife Sharon Ealy Whitfield, son H Andrew Whitfield (Lauren), sister Nancy Lockwood (Rob), stepson Chad Ealy, stepdaughter Kelley Queen (Matt), and grandchildren Ansley, Will, Jake, Beaulais, Mabel Grace, and Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lindsey Anne Whitfield memorial fund at the Log Cabin Community Church, 2699 Log Cabin Drive SE, Vinings, GA 30339