P. Lanham Miller, Jr., 83 husband of the late Connie Quarles Miller of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on January 14, 2024.

Lanham was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Lucille Mathis Miller and Preston L. Miller, Sr. He was a retired carpenter and a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Lanham is survived by his son “P.L.” Miller III. (Olyvia), three grandchildren Preston L. Miller IV., Mayson and Payton Miller.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, January 19, 2024, at Republican Baptist Church, Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church 610 Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com