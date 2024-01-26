Reuben Jackson- Edgefield, S.C.

Reuben Jackson

Reuben Joshua Jackson Jr. 85, husband of Mary Jean Jackson of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on January 23, 2024.

Reuben better known as Junior to his family and friends was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Indera and Reuben Jackson Sr. He was a retired owner and logger for R.J.J. Logging and a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Junior is survived by his daughter Donna J. Wates (Charles), son Andy Jackson (Lisa), sister Sandra Arrowood, six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, January 26, 2024, at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, 174 Red Oak Grove rd. Modoc, SC 29838. The family will receive friends after the service.

Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, PO Box 183 Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

