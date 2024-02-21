Dr. William Dunovant

God has called William (Bill) Anderson Dunovant, Sr., M.D., his gardener, to tend to the flowers in Heaven. Bill completed the earthly portion of his walk with the Lord on February 17, 2024.

Born in North Augusta, S.C. on July 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Raymond Buist Dunovant and Marie Slaughter Dunovant. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Bill was board certified in Internal Medicine. Bill’s life was distinguished by his service to his country as a Naval doctor during the Vietnam War on the USS Cavalier. He, along with Dr. Bryan Walker, were founders of Internal Medicine Associates in West Columbia. Bill touched the lives of countless patients with his unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare and as a compassionate and caring physician.

He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He loved to tell people he grew up in Edgefield, SC and had the best childhood.

He had a lifelong love of gardening. After his retirement, he became a Master Gardener and volunteered at the Lexington County Extension Office for several years. Bill spent many hours gardening in his yard and could be found taking his chair to different areas to maintain his no weed policy.

He enjoyed taking trips with his grandchildren and spending time at Kiawah. He took pleasure in his annual trip to North Carolina to pick apples and sample treats from the bakeries along the way. In the summers, he looked forward to picking blueberries at Mr. Bill’s Berry Hill farm.

Bill was a lifelong fan and supporter of the Carolina Gamecocks.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joanne Susinski Dunovant; daughter, Emma (Amy) Dunovant, son, William (Will) A. Dunovant, Jr., M.D.; grandchildren, Amelia Dunovant, Davis Dunovant, and Luke Dunovant, of Lexington, beloved companion, Sadie Belle, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers Raymond (Buddy) Buist Dunovant, Jr. and James Slaughter Dunovant.

A visitation for William (Bill) Anderson Dunovant, M.D., 84, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel.

Donations in Bill’s honor may be made to the PawmettoLifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC, 29212 or the charity of one’s choice.