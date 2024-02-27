Evan Campbell – Edgefield, S.C.

Eva Ruth Locklair Campbell, 97 of Edgefield, wife of the late Richard H. Campbell entered into rest on February 23, 2024.

Eva was born in Aiken County, SC and was the daughter of the lateJoseph Arlie Locklair and Ida Mae Gunter Locklair. Eva was a retired textile worker, caregiver, and foster grandparent. She was of the Baptist faith. The family would like to say a special thank you to Edgefield Post Acute and the staff of Gentiva Hospice, especially Kathy Culver.

Survivors include two children Sarah (William) Sprouse and Butch (Betty) Morris; nine grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by a son, Vernon Randolph Morris and a grandson, Vernon Randolph Morris, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday February 27, 2024, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29824. The family will receive friends Monday February 26, 2024, from 5 to 7 pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

