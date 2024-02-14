Edgefield, S.C.

EDGEFIELD – Gerald Glanton, 78, husband of the late Shirley Glanton of Edgefield, entered into rest on January 24, 2024.

Gerald was born in Edgefield, as the son of the late Ruby and Walter Farland Glanton. He was a US Army Veteran. Gerald retired from Northside Contractors and was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Gerald is survived by his seven children George Glanton (Cheryl), Bill Glanton (Tammy), Melissa Holmes (Butch), Angela Wise (James), Daniel Glanton (Magan), Michael Glanton (Crystal), Cindy Rinehart (Jason), twenty grandchildren Nathan Glanton (Brianna), Andrew, Katie, Megan and Matthew Glanton, Haley Davis (Tyler), Lindsey Coker (Matthew), Billy Glanton (Kylie), Jessica Sutton (Sam), Langton Holmes (Megan), Anthony Holmes, Cathryn Warner, Avery Wise, Lucas Wise (Kaitlyn), Allie Wise, Brianna, Kaydence and Madison Glanton, Josh and Mia Rinehart, six great grandchildren Ansleigh Coker, Kori Glanton, Finlee, Canaan and Adler Holmes, Atlas Wise.

A rosary was held at 6:00PM on Monday, January 29, 2024, with visitation following from 6:30pm- 8:00pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 302 Jeter St. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Memorials may be made to the renovation fund of St. Mary’s Catholic Church 302 Jeter St. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.