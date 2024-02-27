Jack Lott- Johnston, S.C.

Born: February 7, 1933 Died: February 23, 2024

Born In: Johnston, SC Resided in: Johnston, SC

Mr. Jack N. Lott III of Johnston, SC. Funeral services for Mr. Jack N. Lott III, age 91, will be held Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel at 3 pm. The family will receive friends at the same location at 2 pm. Interment will be private.

Mr. Lott, a native of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, February 23, 2024. He was the son of the late Jack and Ruth Lott of Johnston. Jack was a graduate of Presbyterian College and a member of the ROTC there. He then served in the US Army before returning to Johnston and entering into the family business at J. Neal Lott clothing store. He retired from the business in 1995. He was a member of Johnston First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Shirley Lott. Survivors include Neal Lott (Nancy) of Mills River, NC, and Mike Lott (Donna) of Barnwell; step-grandsons Matt and Seth (Tina) and 3 step-great granddaughters, Natalee, Rowan, and Sawyer.

Jack was surrounded by a community of people who loved and cared for him. Their caring support throughout his life and especially during his illness is greatly appreciated by the family. Special appreciation is extended to six wonderful home caregivers: Beatrice, Debra, Irene, Louise, Pearl, and Priscilla, along with a number of hospice staff.

Memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church Street, Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

