Lionel Owen – Edgefield, S.C.

W. Lionel Owen, 85, of Bauskett St Edgefield, S.C. husband of Tannue Sue Turner Owen, entered into rest on Friday February 23, 2024.

W. Lionel was born in Rosman, N.C. and was the son of the late William and Beatrice Glazner Owen. He was retired from the Edgefield Police Dept.

Survivors include his wife, 2 children- Stacy Butler (Chase) and Mickey Owen (Paige); 5 grandchildren- Haleigh, Spencer, Ella Grace Butler, Michaela and Landyn Owen.

As per the family wishes there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

