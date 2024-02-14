JOHNSTON – Monroe Fulmer, 89 of Johnston, husband of H. Louise McGee Fulmer entered into rest on February 5, 2024.

Monroe was born June 24, 1934, in Aiken, SC as the son of the late Theodore and Myra Fulmer. Monroe was a retired mechanic and welder from Woodhead Division of Graniteville Mills and a member of Philippi Baptist Church. Monroe proudly served his country in the National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, and cutting the grass throughout his life along with spending time with family.

Monroe is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years Louise Fulmer, one son Tony Fulmer (Amy), three grandchildren Caleb Fulmer (Avery), Amber Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer (Keeli), brother Carrol Fulmer (Elizabeth) and nieces and nephews. Monroe is predeceased by his parents, his twin sister and two additional sisters, Annie Cromer and Bernice Clark.

A graveside service was held at 11:00am, Friday, February 9, 2024, at Philippi Baptist Church 125 Steeple Dr. Johnston.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.