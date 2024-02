Edgefield Camellia Club presents The Camellia Tea, Thursday ,February 15, from 3-5 p.m. The Tea features beautiful blooms on display. Sandwiches, sweets, punch and teas will be offered. Camellia experts will be on hand to discuss blooms and cultivation. Free admission. Donations accepted.

Invite a friend to visit Edgefield, have lunch , shop and then attend the tea. For more information call 803-637-3975 or 803-215-9798.