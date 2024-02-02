Vera D. Miller

North Augusta, SC

Vera Dorn Miller, 92 of N. Augusta, SC wife for sixty-five years of the late Travis Miller entered into rest on January 31, 2024.

Vera was born in Edgefield, SC as the daughter of the late Lena and John Briggs Dorn. Vera was a retired school secretary serving in North Augusta schools and Westminster Day School of Augusta. Vera was a member of First Baptist of North Augusta and Republican Baptist Church. Her greatest joy and fulfillment came from teaching and touching the lives of both family and friends in her firm belief in God and faith in Jesus Christ.

Vera is survived by her three children her daughters Trudi M. Belcher, Kathy M. Plowden (Tom), son Gary Miller (Gloria), nine grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, brother Tom Dorn. Vera was predeceased by one son, Travis H. Miller Jr and sister Edna D. Lyons.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to her special friend & caregiver Annette Williams, Medicus Hospice, S.C. House Calls and all her caregivers.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church 610 Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821 or The Connie Maxwell Childrens Home 810 Maxwell Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.

A visitation will be held from 2:00pm-3:00pm, Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Republican Baptist Church 610 Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821. A service will take place at 3:00pm following visitation at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.