Carolyn Pettigrew – Edgefield, SC

Carolyn Way Pettigrew, 93, of Edgefield, wife of the late John Wallace Pettigrew, entered into rest on March 7, 2024, at the Edgefield County Hospital after a brief illness.

Carolyn grew up on a farm in Orangeburg as the daughter of the late Julia and James William Way. She attended the initial class of Palmetto Girls State in 1947 and was a member of the first class to attend Orangeburg High School for twelve years. Carolyn graduated from Winthrop College in 1953 and moved to Edgefield that fall to teach Home Economics at Edgefield High School. She married her husband (John) in 1955 and has been an integral part of the Edgefield community for over 70 years. She devoted her life to serving God and caring for her family and friends. She was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church where she served on the bereavement and homebound ministry committees. Carolyn found joy in visiting those who were sick, in the hospital, nursing home or confined to home. She reached out to those in the community who were celebrating special events in their lives as well as welcoming new residents to Edgefield, just as she had been welcomed many years before. In her later years, when her mobility was limited, she continued to minister by communicating through the telephone and writing notes of encouragement.

Carolyn is survived by her three children: John Pettigrew Jr. (Mary Allison), Julia Pettigrew Hall (Bobby) and Susan; grandchildren: Carolina Brooks Pettigrew and Amelia Way Pettigrew, Carolyn Hall Boyce (Jason) and Rebecca Hall Vera (Joseph) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Frances Way Hitchings.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ridge Healthcare Foundation for Nursing Station at Edgefield County Hospital, PO Box 843 Edgefield, SC 29824, or Connie Maxwell Childrens Home, PO Box 1178 Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.

Visitation will be held from 1:30pm-3:00pm, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Edgefield First Baptist Church 212 Church St. Edgefield, SC with services to follow at 3:00pm, burial will take place at Eastview Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.