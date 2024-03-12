Rita Hughes- Edgefield, SC

Rita Rose Hughes, 79, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late Thomas E. Hughes entered into rest on February 25, 2024.

Rita was born to the late Joseph Claude and Alice Burton Arbitelle on March 27, 1944. Rita was a retired textile worker and had many things in her life that made her happy. Rita loved her cat and enjoyed flowers, especially red roses. She enjoyed music, reading her Bible and was a member of The Legion of Mary.

Rita is survived by one son Joseph Peter Delucia and one daughter Caroline Marie Ann Hughes. She is predeceased by her spouse Thomas and brother Roy Joseph Arbitelle.

A rosary will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgefield, SC with services to follow at 11:00am with Reverand Emmanuel Andinam of Aiken and Reverand Kentigern Aririguzo of Edgefield, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Gerarde 640 Edrie St NE Aiken, SC 29801 or St. Mary 302 Jeter St. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

