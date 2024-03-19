Troy Quarles- Edgefield, S.C.

S. Troy Quarles, 63 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on March 13, 2024.

Troy was born in Greenwood, SC as the son of Edith and Hampy Hugh Quarles. He was a retired construction worker and was of the Baptist faith.

Troy is survived by his daughter Lindsey Hager (Daniel), four grandchildren Aiden, Bentli, Ginse, Woods, two brothers Terry Quarles (Frances), Keith Quarles (Lynn), sister Martha Quarles, former wife Becky Quarles. He was predeceased by his brother Dale Quarles and sister Donna Stewart.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 18, 2024. The service location will be Red Hill Cemetery, 598 Red Hill Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824. Memorials may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 17 Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com